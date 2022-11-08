China's Covid controls are hurting more of the economy

BEIJING — China's Covid situation is only getting worse, preventing the country from stamping out the virus and relaxing controls.

The daily case count surged to six-month highs over the weekend. Guangzhou indefinitely delayed its auto show that was supposed to kick off next week. And schools in Beijing are waffling over whether to shift classes online, according to social media.

As of Monday, China's Covid controls negatively affected 12.2% of national GDP — up from 9.5% a week ago, according to Nomura's model. The Japanese bank said more than one-fifth of China's population was subject to some kind of control measures.

The southern province of Guangdong is the hardest hit, with cases mostly concentrated in one district. Recent Covid infections have been reported in more than 20 of China's 31 province-level regions.

"One thing is very clear, a lot of business events have been cancelled and postponed," Klaus Zenkel, vice president at the EU Chamber of Commerce in China and chairman of its South China chapter, said Tuesday.

"People don't dare to travel. Too many restrictions," he said, noting how companies from Guangzhou and Shenzhen "cannot even join" China's international import expo in Shanghai this week. "How to maintain customer relations when we can't meet face to face?"

It was not immediately clear whether there was any impact on factory production in the South China region. China's Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.