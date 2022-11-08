Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels

The low-lying country of Tuvalu faces an existential threat from rising sea levels.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The South Pacific island nation of Tuvalu on Tuesday urged countries at the COP27 climate summit to establish a global treaty to phase out the use of fossil fuels.

The low-lying country, which faces an existential threat from rising sea levels, is the first to make such a call at the U.N.'s flagship climate conference.

"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement.

"We, therefore, unite with a hundred Nobel Peace Prize laureates and thousands of scientists worldwide and urge world leaders to join the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty to manage a just transition away from fossil fuels."

Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors in making the call for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty. Vanuatu called for the establishment of such a mechanism at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

Only a handful of small countries have endorsed the initiative to date, however, and the fossil fuel industry has typically sought to underline the importance of energy security in the transition to renewables.

The statement Tuesday comes at a time of growing momentum for calls to end fossil fuel production worldwide. The European Parliament, the Vatican and the World Health Organization have all backed the proposal in recent months.

Oil and gas giants, meanwhile, have reported record profits at a time of high energy costs and a cost-of-living crisis.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for all governments to tax the "windfall profits" of fossil fuel companies and redirect the money to people struggling with rising food and energy costs and to countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis.