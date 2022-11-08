CNBC Pro

Jefferies says buy these quality 'fallen angels' trading near 10-year valuation lows

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Goldman Sachs says this AI software stock is one of the few names 'where demand is stable'
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says this AI software stock is one of the few names 'where demand is stable'
Alex Harring
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Apple, Costco, DoorDash, Berkshire Hathaway and more
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Apple, Costco, DoorDash, Berkshire Hathaway and more
Michael Bloom
This little-known financial stock could benefit from Apple-PayPal partnership, Bank of America says
CNBC ProThis little-known financial stock could benefit from Apple-PayPal partnership, Bank of America says
Samantha Subin
Read More