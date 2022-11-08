Levi Strauss CEO says company's search for new leader got help from unlikely source

As Levi Strauss & Co. searched for its next leader, it got help from a surprising source.

Levi CEO Chip Bergh said pressure from activist investors prompted Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to consider the job. On Tuesday, Levi announced that Gass will join the company in January as president and become chief executive within 18 months.

"She's been through the wars," Bergh told CNBC. "It's one of the reasons we called her — and she wasn't out looking. I think the activist situation, the fact that they struck with another letter back in mid to late September, kind of created the conditions for her to take a phone call."

Gass will succeed Bergh, who has been its CEO since 2011. She declined to comment through Levi and Kohl's representatives.

Gass has led an embattled Kohl's, which has rebuffed repeated attempts by activist investors to push her out. The retailer's board struck an agreement last April with a group of the investors by appointing three new directors, including former Burlington Stores CEO Tom Kingsbury.

On Tuesday, Kohl's named Kingsbury its interim CEO.

Shares of Kohl's rose and shares of Levi's fell on the news.