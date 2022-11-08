Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, TripAdvisor and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two tanked 17.4% in the premarket after the videogame publisher cut its bookings outlook for the year. Take-Two has been impacted by weaker mobile and in-game sales, although CEO Strauss Zelnick said the situation should improve within the next three to six months.

Lyft (LYFT) – Lyft sank 17.3% in premarket action after its latest quarterly report showed slowing revenue growth and ridership levels that remain below pre-pandemic levels. The ride-hailing service did, however, report better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) – TripAdvisor shares plummeted 20.8% in premarket trading after the travel website operator's quarterly earnings came in below Wall Street forecasts. TripAdvisor said currency fluctuations had a meaningful negative impact on revenue and that travel demand remains strong.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – Lordstown shares rallied 14.6% in the premarket following news that contract manufacturer Foxconn will invest up to $170 million in the electric vehicle maker and become its largest shareholder.

DuPont (DD) – DuPont rallied 3.7% in the premarket after the industrial materials maker beat top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter. DuPont's upbeat results came despite higher costs for raw materials and energy.

Coty (COTY) – The cosmetics company reported earnings that matched Wall Street estimates, with revenue slightly above analysts' forecasts. Demand for Coty's products held up despite higher prices, although it did take a hit from a stronger U.S. dollar. Coty rallied 3.2% in premarket trading.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) – The fitness center operator's stock surged 7.1% in the premarket after its quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street estimates and it raised its full-year forecast. Its membership reached record highs during the quarter, with members visiting more frequently.

Perrigo (PRGO) – The over-the-counter drug and health products maker fell short on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, and it also lowered its full-year forecast. Labor shortages and a stronger U.S. dollar were among the factors weighing on Perrigo's results. Its stock slid 3.2% in premarket trading.

Qiagen (QGEN) – Qiagen gained 3.4% in premarket trading after the biotech company raised its full-year outlook, pointing to particular strength in its non-Covid product portfolio.

Medtronic (MDT) – Medtronic fell 5.5% in premarket action following the release of study results involving a device aimed at tough-to-treat hypertension. The device did reduce blood pressure in patients, but only slightly more than medications to treat the ailment.