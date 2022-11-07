Tech

Take-Two stock tumbles after it cuts outlook

thumbnail
Kif Leswing@kifleswing
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected.

In this article

TTWO misses on earnings and revenue, ATVI beats on revenue
watch now
VIDEO2:2502:25
TTWO misses on earnings and revenue, ATVI beats on revenue
Closing Bell: Overtime

Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 results. It said its outlook in the current quarter and for fiscal 2023 would be lower than previously expected.

Here's how the company did:

  • Loss: $1.54 loss per share
  • Revenue: $1.5 billion, vs. $1.55 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv

Take-Two said in a statement that its fiscal 2023 net bookings would come in between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion, lower than the company's previous expectations of $5.77 billion at the midpoint.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $5.88 billion in sales for the year. Take-Two's net bookings primarily includes digital game sales or sales to wholesalers, as well as licensing fees and merchandise.

It also said it expects a fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 net loss between $674 million to $631 million, worse than the guidance of a net loss between $438 million to $398 million that it provided in its first-quarter earnings.

Take-Two's slashed outlook comes as gaming slows, and particularly games on mobile devices like smartphones, after two years of elevated sales and engagement thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Game sales are also being hurt as consumer confidence falls in the face of rising interest rates and a possible recession.

"Our reduced forecast reflects shifts in our pipeline, fluctuations in FX rates, and a more cautious view of the current macroeconomic backdrop, particularly in mobile," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a statement.

Take-Two is known for games including "Grand Theft Auto" and its "NBA 2K" series. In September, a hacker published some files including the source code of the company's unreleased and highly anticipated title "Grand Theft Auto 6."

Take-Two also owns mobile giant Zynga, known for "Words with Friends," after purchasing it for $12.7 billion earlier this year.