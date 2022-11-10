Sequoia Capital marks down its FTX investment to $0

A pile of Bitcoins are shown here after Software engineer Mike Caldwell minted them in his shop in Sandy, Utah.

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital said it will mark down to zero its investment of over $210 million in cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as possibilities of bankruptcy loom.

"In recent days, a liquidity crunch has created solvency risk for FTX," Sequoia said in a note to investors posted on Twitter.

"Based on our current understanding, we are marking our investment down to $0," the Silicon Valley-based firm said Wednesday.

"The full nature and extent of this risk is not known at this time," Sequoia said, adding that they are monitoring the situation which is developing quickly.

FTX, owned by 30-year-old entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, was valued at $32 billion earlier this year.

Sequoia's announcement comes as rival exchange Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao backed out of a proposed deal to purchase FTX, leaving the beleaguered firm at risk of a liquidity crisis.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly launched investigations into the sudden implosion of the crypto trading platform.

FTX's native token FTT was down nearly 30% and traded at $2.21 on Thursday. The broader cryptocurrency market has taken a beating as well, with bitcoin touching a new low for the year earlier this week.