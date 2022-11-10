The tech sector could face more 'disruptive' policies if Republicans take control of Congress

U.S. President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in November 2021. Just last month, the U.S. announced export controls restricting China's access to specific types of advanced semiconductor chips, a move that crimps Chinese companies' access to key tech.

The U.S. midterm elections could lead to "disruptive changes" in U.S. tech policies if the Republicans take control of Congress, according to an analyst.

Though both Republican and Democratic candidates are pledging a tough approach on China in a bid to win voters who view China as a threat to national and job security, the Republicans are likely to take a more hawkish stance.

"What the Republicans and Democrats are completely aligned on is a tough approach on China. One area where they are less aligned on is getting multilateral partners to agree [on the stance toward China]," said Martin Chorzempa, senior fellow at Peterson Institute for International Economics, on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday, when asked about how the outcome of the midterm election might affect U.S.-China relations.

"A lot of Republicans think that is a waste of time. They may just want to go with it alone, but then that creates a lot of friction with the U.S. allies and might lead to more dislocative, disruptive changes in the tech policies," said Chorzempa, who cited "techno-nationalism" as a hot-button issue.