LIVE UPDATES

Share

European markets set for higher open on U.S. inflation reading, China's easing of Covid measures

Elliot Smith

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a higher open on Friday as global markets remain buoyant after softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading signaled that inflation may have peaked.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 2.8% higher following Thursday's consumer price index print, which sent major averages stateside to their biggest one-day rallies since 2020.

Markets are hoping the data could encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive monetary policy tightening.

U.S. stock futures rose early on Friday, pointing to further gains on Wall Street, with investors also keeping an eye on outstanding results from the U.S. midterm elections.

Investor optimism was boosted on Friday after China said it would ease some Covid measures, which sent Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soaring more than 7% overnight.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 48 points higher at 7,423, Germany's DAX is set to climb by around 107 points to 14,253 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 67 points higher at 6,624.

CNBC Pro: Bitcoin will fall further, says fund manager — until this one catalyst kicks in

Bitcoin is down by 75% from its all-time high, and a cryptocurrency exchange is on the brink of bankruptcy. In such an environment, a bond fund manager reveals the one thing that's needed for prices to rally.

Michael Howell from Cross Border Capital also said that due to the missing catalyst, there's an increased risk of investors getting in a "bit too early."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao