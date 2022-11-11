Biden names pick for new IRS head as agency plans for $80 billion funding, wrestles with backlog

The White House announced President Joe Biden intends to nominate Danny Werfel — a former budget official and private sector leader — to run the IRS as the agency prepares for a makeover.

Prior to his current role at Boston Consulting Group, Werfel served President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush as the IRS acting commissioner and Office of Management and Budget controller.

If confirmed by the Senate, Werfel will oversee the agency's plan for $80 billion in IRS funding over the next 10 years, as enacted through the Inflation Reduction Act in August.

"After decades of underfunding, the IRS now has the resources it needs to improve services for taxpayers and modernize outdated technology and infrastructure," Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"Danny's deep commitment to fairness and making sure government works for all will also be invaluable as we improve the taxpayer experience and eliminate a two-tiered tax system," she said.