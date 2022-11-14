Biden meets Xi amid heightened China-U.S. tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Monday in person for the first time since Biden took office.

"We need to chart the right course for the China-U.S. relationship," Xi said at the opening of the meeting in Mandarin, according an official English translation. "We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship."

The meeting took place in Bali, a day before the G-20 summit is due to kick off.

The U.S. and China can manage their differences and stop competition from turning into conflict, Biden said, according to Reuters.

The two leaders held a videoconference in Nov. 2021 and, among other communication, had a call in late July.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated over the last several years, touching flashpoints ranging from Taiwan and the war in Ukraine, to the ability of American companies to sell high-end tech to Chinese businesses.