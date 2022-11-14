CNBC Pro

BlackRock says it could be time to buy some growth and tech — Top ETFs to play the trade

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

Analysts love these EV-related stocks — and give one upside of more than 100%
CNBC ProAnalysts love these EV-related stocks — and give one upside of more than 100%
Zavier Ong
The world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis
CNBC ProThe world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis
Christina Cheddar Berk
Bank of America names 2 space stocks to buy on the dip — sees one tripling in value
CNBC ProBank of America names 2 space stocks to buy on the dip — sees one tripling in value
Michael Sheetz
Read More