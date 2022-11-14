David Tepper's hedge fund narrows its holdings, dumps Kohls and Occidental Petroleum

David Tepper's Appaloosa Management exited small positions in several big name companies during the third quarter as the hedge fund continued to pull back from stocks. Appaloosa exited positions in Kohl's and Occidental Petroleum that had been worth $66.9 million and $51.5 million, respectively, at the end of June, according to a securities filing released Monday . The fund also zeroed out a stake in Micron Technology valued at $31.8 million and positions in Netflix and Disney that were worth less than $10 million. Appaloosa even trimmed some of its biggest holdings, such as Amazon and Alphabet , when accounting for the Google-parent's stock split in July. The fund's largest position is now the Baltimore-based utility Constellation Energy . It is unclear if Tepper, a billionaire who also owns the the NFL's Carolina Panthers, redistributed the proceeds from the stock sales to other assets. The filing released on Monday does not show fixed income positions or derivatives. The latest moves echoed a similarly strategy in the second quarter, when Appaloosa also cut its equity holdings . Tepper has said multiple times this year that there are reasons to be cautious on the stock market, telling CNBC's Scott Wapner in May that central banks have a credibility problem . He also told Jim Cramer in June that investors should play it safe .