CNBC Pro

Enphase could continue rallying as optimism around the solar energy sector grows, Deutsche Bank says

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Market volatility could help Cboe shares rally more than 25%, Morgan Stanley says
CNBC ProMarket volatility could help Cboe shares rally more than 25%, Morgan Stanley says
Alex Harring41 min ago
Oppenheimer downgrades Carvana as risks mount for the used car platform
CNBC ProOppenheimer downgrades Carvana as risks mount for the used car platform
Alex Harringan hour ago
Bank of America double upgrades Netflix to buy, says ad subscriber tier can drive 23% upside
CNBC ProBank of America double upgrades Netflix to buy, says ad subscriber tier can drive 23% upside
Alex Harringan hour ago
Read More