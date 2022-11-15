CNBC Pro

Oppenheimer downgrades Carvana as risks mount for the used car platform

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Bank of America double upgrades Netflix to buy, says ad subscriber tier can drive 23% upside
CNBC ProBank of America double upgrades Netflix to buy, says ad subscriber tier can drive 23% upside
Alex Harring36 min ago
Harley-Davidson shares could fall nearly 20% as growth story 'lacks legs,' Jefferies says
CNBC ProHarley-Davidson shares could fall nearly 20% as growth story 'lacks legs,' Jefferies says
Alex Harring2 hours ago
This gene-editing company that went public last month could rally 20%, Jefferies says
CNBC ProThis gene-editing company that went public last month could rally 20%, Jefferies says
Alex Harring
Read More