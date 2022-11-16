Crypto is an 'ecosystem that is totally corrupt,' says economist Nouriel Roubini

Outspoken economist Nouriel Roubini described crypto and some of its major players as an "ecosystem that is totally corrupt."

On a panel hosted by CNBC's Dan Murphy at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week on Wednesday, the New York University professor said there were "seven Cs of crypto": "Concealed, corrupt, crooks, criminals, con men, carnival barkers," and finally, Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, who spoke on a prior panel at the same conference.

"The lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," Roubini added. CNBC has contacted Binance and Changpeng Zhao for comment.

Recent turbulence in the crypto market has seen the collapse of one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, FTX, with the revelation of highly risky and unsustainable borrowing and lending by the company and related investment funds.

The price of bitcoin has plunged below $17,000 for the first time since 2020, and some fear the contagion could spread to topple other major players, such as Crypto.com. The CEO of the company has denied this.

Binance has repeatedly centered the story around FTX, with the company initially suggesting it would buy its failing rival before pulling out of the deal.

"I can't believe that CZ and Binance have a license to operate in the UAE. He's banned in the U.K., he's under investigation by U.S. Justice Department for money laundering," said Roubini, who was nicknamed "Dr. Doom" for his prior pessimistic forecasts, including a prediction of the property market crash in 2007-2008.