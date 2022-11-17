Kohl's pulls full-year outlook, citing retail volatility and economic headwinds

In this article

The Kohl's logo is displayed on the exterior of a Kohl's store on January 24, 2022 in San Rafael, California.

Kohl's on Thursday withdrew its full-year outlook, pointing to volatility in the retail environment and significant macroeconomic headwinds, on top of its "unexpected CEO transition."

Earlier this month, Kohl's said Chief Executive Michelle Gass would leave in December. She will join Levi Strauss to be its CEO in waiting.

Kohl's reported third quarter earnings on Thursday, with revenue dropping 7% to $4.28 billion.

Shares of the company fell 4% in premarket trading.

