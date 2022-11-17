More protesters in Iran have been sentenced to death as political unrest continues

People hold up images and placards during a demonstration in honor of Jina Mahsa Amini and the other protesters killed at The Place Joachim du Bellay in Paris, on November 13, 2022.

Iran's judiciary issued three more death sentences to people who were involved in anti-government protests following the death of a woman who allegedly broke the country's strict headscarf rules, the judiciary's website Mizan Online reported.

This comes after Iran's Revolutionary Court issued its first death sentence on Sunday due to involvement in anti-regime protests. The unnamed prisoner was handed the charge after being accused of setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, committing a crime against national security, and for being "an enemy of God and corruption on Earth."

It's the first time that protests in Iran are not about a specific economic or political issue, but the Islamic Republic itself, Vali Nasr, professor at the school of advanced international studies at Johns Hopkins University, told CNBC.

"A whole younger generation is challenging the rules like wearing a headscarf and the government in Iran has its hands fully trying to manage the protests," Nasr said. "The protests are beginning a great deal of American and European media attention, and severe criticism of Iran. This could potentially bring a whole new set of sanctions on Iran for its crackdown."

Iran's judiciary announced last week that 1,024 indictments had been issued in relation to the protests in the Tehran province alone, Amnesty International said in a report published on Wednesday.

The human rights organization added that 21 detainees have been charged with security-related offenses that are punishable by death, and Iranian officials are attempting to rush the proceedings to execute them in public.

Protests against the Iranian government erupted two months ago when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the country's "morality police" for inappropriate attire. Iranian authorities claimed no wrongdoing and say Amini died of a heart attack; but her family, and masses of Iranians, accuse the government of a cover-up.

Women and students have played a pivotal role in the protests, waving and burning their headscarves in solidarity to Amini and to retaliate against the country's strict dress code for women.