CNBC Pro

Buy this stock poised to become one of the best 'growth stories' in software, Morgan Stanley says

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Sell this medical testing stock poised to fall more than 15% from here, Citi says in downgrade
CNBC ProSell this medical testing stock poised to fall more than 15% from here, Citi says in downgrade
Samantha Subin33 min ago
Credit Suisse double downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line, says better value can be found elsewhere
CNBC ProCredit Suisse double downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line, says better value can be found elsewhere
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Nvidia's results suggest its gaming business is close to a bottom, analysts say
CNBC ProNvidia's results suggest its gaming business is close to a bottom, analysts say
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Read More