LIVE UPDATES
APEC leaders to continue trade discussions; Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron to deliver speeches
This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
The APEC leaders' meeting begins Friday, as the world's economic leaders are expected to continue discussions of trade and sustainable economic growth.
APEC ministers on Thursday exchanged views on how the region can maintain momentum for open trade, investment and travel resumption despite disruptions, according to Thailand's Foreign Ministry.
Officials also signed agreements such as Japan and Thailand's Five-Year Joint Action Plan, as well as five documents strengthening economic and strategic partnerships between Thailand and Vietnam.
On the agenda is the last day of the CEO summit as well as an economic leaders meeting spanning Friday and Saturday.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron are also expected to deliver keynote speeches later on.
China's Xi cautions against 'big power contest' in Asia-Pacific
China's president, Xi Jinping, warned in a written keynote speech Thursday against the weaponization of economic relations and turning the Asia-Pacific region into a power competition.
"Any attempt to politicize and weaponize economic and trade relations should also be rejected by all," said the president, who cautioned that the Asia-Pacific area should not become an "arena for big power contest."
His remarks come on the heels of the heightened rivalry between the U.S. and China for influence in the region.
The president added that China is committed to promoting the "stability and prosperity" of the area. He acknowledged how economies were contending with supply chain disruptions as well energy and food supply issues.
""Openness brings progress while closing the door can leave one behind. Any attempt to disrupt or even dismantle the industrial and supply chains formed in the Asia-Pacific over many years will only lead Asia-Pacific economic cooperation to a dead end."
— Lee Ying Shan