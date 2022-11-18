APEC leaders to continue trade discussions; Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron to deliver speeches

BANGKOK, THAILAND - 2022/11/17: General view of the 33rd APEC Ministerial Meeting at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. (Photo by Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The APEC leaders' meeting begins Friday, as the world's economic leaders are expected to continue discussions of trade and sustainable economic growth.

APEC ministers on Thursday exchanged views on how the region can maintain momentum for open trade, investment and travel resumption despite disruptions, according to Thailand's Foreign Ministry.

Officials also signed agreements such as Japan and Thailand's Five-Year Joint Action Plan, as well as five documents strengthening economic and strategic partnerships between Thailand and Vietnam.

On the agenda is the last day of the CEO summit as well as an economic leaders meeting spanning Friday and Saturday.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron are also expected to deliver keynote speeches later on.