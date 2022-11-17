LIVE UPDATES
Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other Asia-Pacific leaders convene in Bangkok for economic forum
This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday.
Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Many leaders also attended the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, earlier this week, where topics on the table included Russia's war on Ukraine, energy and food security issues as well as supply chain disruptions.
Thursday's meeting is part of a week of events, during which officials are expected to discuss the trade, supply chain for essential goods and vaccines, resuming travel, economic structural reform and promoting indigenous economy.
There's also a CEO summit, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, as well as an economic leaders meeting on Friday and Saturday.
Biden to miss summit; Vice President Kamala Harris to represent U.S.
U.S. President Joe Biden will not be attending the APEC leaders' meeting in Bangkok as he will be attending his granddaughter's wedding. Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the U.S.
"The Vice President will engage with Thai leaders and civil society representatives to reaffirm and strengthen the U.S.-Thai Alliance and to discuss our cooperation across a range of issues," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in an October statement.
Earlier this week, Biden attended the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, where leaders of major economies discussed Russia's war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis, supply chain disruptions as well as energy and food security.
— Lee Ying Shan