Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other Asia-Pacific leaders convene in Bangkok for economic forum

A motorcyclist seen riding past the APEC 2022 sign in Bangkok. The Apec 2022 summit will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok from November 18-19,2022.

Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday.

Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Many leaders also attended the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, earlier this week, where topics on the table included Russia's war on Ukraine, energy and food security issues as well as supply chain disruptions.

Thursday's meeting is part of a week of events, during which officials are expected to discuss the trade, supply chain for essential goods and vaccines, resuming travel, economic structural reform and promoting indigenous economy.

There's also a CEO summit, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, as well as an economic leaders meeting on Friday and Saturday.