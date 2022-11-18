Marvel didn't recast Chadwick Boseman in 'Wakanda Forever' — and it was the right move, industry experts say

In August 2020, Disney's Marvel Studios was faced with an unenviable task — how to handle the sudden and tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, the star of its megahit film "Black Panther."

At the time of Boseman's death from colon cancer, director Ryan Coogler had already completed a draft script for the sequel, which was centered around the late actor's character. The 2018 Marvel film was among the first blockbusters to feature a predominantly Black cast, and it was proof that racial representation in Hollywood could mean big money at the box office.

With the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sequel slated for release in mid-2022, Marvel executives and Coogler needed to quickly decide what to do with the character of T'Challa, who was played by Boseman and becomes the Black Panther superhero after the death of his father. The film centers on what it means to be Black, in both America and Africa, and grapples with issues affecting modern-day life for the Black community.

Since the Black Panther is a key character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio could have recast the character and carried on with production.

But Marvel President Kevin Feige felt it wasn't the right strategy.

"It just felt like it was much too soon to recast," said Feige in an interview with Empire. "Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there's a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story."

The result is a much-anticipated sequel that critics and audiences agreed honored Boseman's legacy and pushed the MCU and its characters forward. The film generated $181 million during its domestic debut, earning it the record for the biggest opener in the month of November and the second-highest opener of 2022.

In the sequel, the Black Panther is not gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, the name becomes a mantle.

Coogler's film opens with the death of T'Challa from an unspecified disease. His passing deeply affects his community and the supporting characters from "Black Panther." His sister Shuri, guilt-ridden that she could not use science to cure him, buries herself in work. His mother, who has once again become Queen of Wakanda, tries to lead while honoring her son and ancestors.

T'Challa's love interest, the war dog Nakia, has fled Wakanda and is living in Haiti, working as a director of a local school.