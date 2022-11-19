Even as the midterm election results were 'positive for seniors,' some worry about Social Security amid debt ceiling negotiations

The midterm elections made two key federal programs seniors rely on — Social Security and Medicare — a topic of national conversation.

Now, as the final vote tally comes in — with a Democratic majority in the Senate and a Republican majority in the House of Representatives — advocates for the programs are also calling the results of the ballots a win.

The National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare saw more than 70 of the nearly 100 candidates it had endorsed win, according to its president and CEO, Max Richtman.

"Overall, I think it was a good Election Day and election week," Richtman said. "It was positive for seniors and the programs that we care so much about."

Some key wins, according to Richtman, included Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona over Republican candidate Blake Masters, as well as Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire against Republican Donald Bolduc.

Both Masters and Bolduc had mentioned privatizing Medicare or Social Security during their campaigns, according to Richtman. However, both candidates walked back those comments.

Yet even as champions for preserving Social Security have been reelected or newly elected, other leaders have called for rethinking how those programs are approached.

Democrats are hoping to address the issue on their terms during the lame duck session, while the party still has control of Congress.