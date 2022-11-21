Asia-Pacific markets trade higher ahead of China's lending rate decision

A man looks at his smartphone as he walks past the People's Bank of China building on May 20, 2022 in Beijing.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday as analysts expect China's central bank to keep its benchmark lending rates, or loan prime rates, on hold, according to a Reuters poll.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.32% and the Topix rose 0.36%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1%.

South Korea's Kospi was fractionally higher, and the Kosdaq was 0.18% higher. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.

Over the weekend, Malaysia's election produced a hung parliament, and parties are trying to win support from other blocs to form the government. Later this week, Baidu will report earnings and Singapore will release inflation data.