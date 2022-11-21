Mainland China reports first Covid-related deaths since the Shanghai lockdown

This restaurant, along with many others in Beijing's business district of Chaoyang, had to suspend dine-in services over the weekend as Covid infections soared.

BEIJING — Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when the city of Shanghai was still locked down.

All three individuals, who were between the ages of 87 and 91, had pre-existing health conditions and lived in Beijing, according to state media. The reports did not specify whether they were vaccinated.

Beijing city tightened Covid controls heading into the weekend as the local case count rose to several hundred a day, including infections with and without symptoms.

Restaurants, primarily in Beijing's business district of Chaoyang, could only offer take-out or delivery. Many gyms, some supermarkets and at least one large shopping mall have closed temporarily.

Schools in parts of the capital city have moved classes online. Various apartment communities have been locked down, with residents banned from leaving.