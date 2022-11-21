Charts suggest the S&P 500 will rally in December, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 will likely rally next month.

"The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the Santa Claus rally is coming to town next month and you've got to get ready for it, or else you may be left behind," he said, referring to the market phenomenon in which stocks gain near the end of the year.

Cramer pointed out that Williams said at the end of October — which marked a major month for stocks this year — that stocks could rally through the end of 2022. "Since then we've had a very nice run, so as we get closer to the holidays, we've got to ask, can it continue?" Cramer said.

He first examined the daily chart of the S&P 500 to explain Williams' analysis.