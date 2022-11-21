Ye returns to Twitter with 'Shalom' post after previous restriction for antisemitic remarks

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has returned to Twitter after a more than two week break. Ye previously had his account locked after making a series of anti-Semitic remarks.

Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by the name Ye, posted his first tweets after a more than two-week silence.

On Sunday, he tweeted to check if his account was working.

Ye followed that up with "Shalom," a greeting in Hebrew.

The tweets mark the return of another controversial figure to Twitter following the company's acquisition by Elon Musk. The billionaire executive said on Saturday that he will reinstate the account of former President Donald Trump.

Unlike Trump, Ye never received an outright ban from Twitter. Instead, the company locked his account on Oct. 10 for an unspecified amount of time, after the rapper posted a number of antisemitic remarks which escalated into threatening and hateful comments about Jewish people.

Ye did not tweet after Oct. 9 until Nov. 3. It is unclear when Twitter unlocked his account.

Musk said in late October that he was not behind Ye's account being restored.

On Sunday, Musk responded to Ye's Twitter comeback.

In response to his lockout on Twitter last month, Ye agreed to buy the conservative social media platform Parler.

Ye's antisemitic outbursts have led to major commercial partners cutting deals with the rapper.

Adidas ended its partnership with Ye last month while Gap and Foot Locker said they'd remove products from the rapper's Yeezy brand from their stores.