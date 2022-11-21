Stocks could rally as much as 20% in 2023, predicts Wharton's Jeremy Siegel

Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel is bullish on next year's stock market, predicting equities could rise 15%, or possibly even 20%. The move higher will begin once the Federal Reserve signals it will wind down interest rate hikes. "They haven't gotten it yet that inflation is basically over but they will, " Siegel said on " Squawk Box" Monday. "They are going to get it maybe very late this year or early next year and, I think, as soon as they get it you are going to see a big increase in the equity prices." His call stands in contrast to Goldman Sachs, which said in a note Monday that the S & P 500 will end 2023 essentially flat. "We continue to think that the near-term path for equity markets is likely to be volatile and down before reaching a final trough in 2023," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote . They expect the S & P 500 to end 2023 only around 4,000 by December 2023, or about 1% higher than Friday's close. However, Siegel believes 90% of inflation is essentially gone. For instance, the growth in housing prices is slowing, and he expects to see more evidence of that when September's S & P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index is released next Tuesday. "The way the government computes it — and it's a very important part of the index — it's so lagged that it will continue to show increases," Siegel said. He thinks the Fed will finally start to pay attention to what's happening with that disparity. He expects the central bank to raise rates another 50 basis points in December, but hopes it signals it will then pause. "Given the lags in monetary policy, given the tightness that we've been so far, they need to pause to see what actually is going to happen. That would really spark a big rally," Siegel said. "But even a strong statement that 'we have seen good signs about inflation and that most of our increases are behind us,' I think could spark a December rally. If not then, it will come in … January, first meeting of next year."