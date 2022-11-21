CNBC Pro

These are the energy stocks Josh Brown and Joe Terranova like through the end of 2022

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Investor Kari Firestone: Here's why this comeback rally feels different
CNBC ProInvestor Kari Firestone: Here's why this comeback rally feels different
Karen Firestone2 hours ago
Stocks could rally as much as 20% in 2023, predicts Wharton's Jeremy Siegel
CNBC ProStocks could rally as much as 20% in 2023, predicts Wharton's Jeremy Siegel
Michelle Fox5 hours ago
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway hikes stakes in Japan's five leading trading houses to over 6%
CNBC ProWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway hikes stakes in Japan's five leading trading houses to over 6%
Yun Li
Read More