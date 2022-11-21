These are the energy stocks Josh Brown and Joe Terranova like through the end of 2022

The bull market in energy is still going strong and any dips are an opportunity to buy, according to Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown. Earlier Monday, the energy sector was dragged down by the fall in oil prices , with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures at one point hitting their lowest level since Jan. 3. The move came after a report from The Wall Street Journal said OPEC+ was considering a 500,000 per barrel day boost in production. However, oil recovered some of those earlier losses after Saudi Arabia disputed the report. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund also regained some of its earlier losses but was still down more than 1%. "Here you have the industry with the best fundamentals, probably the most under-owned sector that there is in the whole market … and earnings growth is still explosive," Brown said in an interview on CNBC's " Halftime Report " Monday. Joe Terranova, a senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, is also bullish on energy. He believes the sector is also under pressure from concerns over weakened demand from China amid its Covid lockdown. He suggests maintaining energy exposure, but look at names that are lower-beta plays. He specifically likes Chevron , ConocoPhillips , Exxon Mobil , EOG Resources , Phillips 66 and Valero Energy . "These are all the companies that I believe rightfully belong in a diversified energy basket," Terranova said on " Halftime Report ." Brown likes the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund, as well as Cheniere Energy , Southwest Gas and Nextera Energy. "This is where money is going to continue to be made," Brown said.