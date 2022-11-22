CNBC Pro

Carl Icahn has reportedly made a boatload betting against GameStop and is still short

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Bill Ackman doubts Fed can tame prices: 'We'll have to ultimately accept a higher level of inflation'
CNBC ProBill Ackman doubts Fed can tame prices: 'We'll have to ultimately accept a higher level of inflation'
Yun Li
Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
These are the energy stocks Josh Brown and Joe Terranova like through the end of 2022
CNBC ProThese are the energy stocks Josh Brown and Joe Terranova like through the end of 2022
Michelle Fox
Read More