CNBC Pro

Hightower's Stephanie Link buys shares of Disney, says they're 'attractive' after Bob Iger's return

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Carl Icahn has reportedly made a boatload betting against GameStop and is still short
CNBC ProCarl Icahn has reportedly made a boatload betting against GameStop and is still short
Yun Li4 hours ago
Bill Ackman doubts Fed can tame prices: 'We'll have to ultimately accept a higher level of inflation'
CNBC ProBill Ackman doubts Fed can tame prices: 'We'll have to ultimately accept a higher level of inflation'
Yun Li
Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Read More