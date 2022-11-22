CNBC Pro

JPMorgan sees four potential outcomes for the economy, and only one of them is good

thumbnail
Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Goldman’s official 2023 outlook is here: Where it thinks the market is headed and what to buy
CNBC ProGoldman’s official 2023 outlook is here: Where it thinks the market is headed and what to buy
Michelle Foxan hour ago
History shows this 4th quarter rally is likely almost over
CNBC ProHistory shows this 4th quarter rally is likely almost over
Michelle Fox3 hours ago
CNBC Pro Talks: Asset manager Patrick Armstrong on Big Tech, market outlook and stocks to short
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Asset manager Patrick Armstrong on Big Tech, market outlook and stocks to short
CNBC.com staff
Read More