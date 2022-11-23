China 'played a great game' on lithium and we've been slow to react, CEO says

This image, from March 2021, shows a worker with car batteries at a facility in China.

China is leading the way when it comes to lithium — and the rest of the world has not been quick enough to respond to its dominance, according to the CEO of American Lithium .

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Monday, Simon Clarke discussed how China had secured its position of strength within the industry.

"I just think the Chinese have — I mean you have to take your hat off, they've played a great game," he said.

"For decades, they've been locking up some of the best assets across the world and quietly going about their business and developing knowledge on building lithium-ion technology, soup to nuts," he added. "And we've been very slow to react to that."

He added that the U.S.' Inflation Reduction Act, and a number of other measures, meant people were "starting to wake up to it."

Alongside its use in cell phones, computers, tablets and a host of other gadgets synonymous with modern life, lithium — which some have dubbed "white gold" — is crucial to the batteries that power electric vehicles.