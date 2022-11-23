China is showing signs its intense crackdown on the video game sector is easing

Chinese regulators have increased scrutiny on the domestic game sector over the past year and a half. But new batches of game approvals and positive steps on improving gaming addiction among kids under 18 years old, could be positive signs that the crackdown is easing.

Beijing is showing signs that its intense crackdown on the domestic video games sector could be easing which may be bullish for Chinese tech giants including Tencent and NetEase .

On Tuesday, research firm CNG alongside the China Game Industry Group Committee, which is affiliated with the gaming publishing regulator, published a report in which they praised the progress on reducing gaming addiction among people under the age of 18.

Regulators have been concerned for some time about gaming addiction among minors. Last year, China's National Press and Publication Administration brought in rules that restricted kids under 18 years old from playing online games for more than 3 hours per week.

The CNG report holds weight because it has been published in conjunction with a key gaming industry body with links to the regulator. The report said more than 70% of minors play games for less than 3 hours a week, and the problem of minors' game addiction has "achieved a step toward resolution," according to a CNBC translation.