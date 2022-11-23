Ukraine says Russian missile strike on hospital killed newborn; Zelenskyy promises winter shelters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his overnight address that winter shelters with basic services including heat, water and a first-aid kit would be freely available to citizens across the country.

He said these "invincibility" centers would be necessary to support people in the event of further Russian attacks on the country's energy system.

More than 4,000 centers have been prepared so far, Zelenskyy said. "I am sure [that] by helping each other, we will all be able to get through this winter together," he added.

— Sam Meredith