Russia guilty of a 'crime against humanity,' Ukraine says, as missile attacks spread desolation and destruction

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the U.N. Security Council to act against Russia, saying it was responsible for a "crime against humanity" as Ukraine continues to suffer relentless missile strikes against its energy infrastructure.

Millions of civilians in Ukraine are living without power, water or heat as Russia continues to pound the country's energy facilities as cold temperatures set in. Ten people died yesterday as a result of further shelling, one Ukrainian official said, with Zelenskyy saying Russia had fired 70 missiles at civilian infrastructure.

"When we have the temperature below zero, and further millions of people stay without energy supplies, without heating, without water, this is an obvious crime against humanity," he said.