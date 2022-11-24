Asia-Pacific markets rise as Fed minutes hint at smaller hikes ahead

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the U.S. Federal Reserve officials said they expect to switch to smaller rate hikes "soon," according to minutes released on Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.37% after stocks on Wall Street rose mildly following the Fed minutes release. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.34% and the Topix also traded 1.29% higher.

The Kospi rose 0.61% ahead of the Bank of Korea's rate decision, which economists are expecting to see a scaled back hike of 25 basis points, according to Reuters.