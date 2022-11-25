The G-7 may cap Russia's oil price — but it won't dent Moscow's war chest, analysts say

Picture taken on May 3, 2022 shows a general view of Slovakia's largest mineral oil refinery Slovnaft in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

The Group of 7 nations are in talks to cap Russian oil at $65 and $70 a barrel — but analysts say it likely won't have a significant impact on Moscow's oil revenues even if it's approved.

Prices at those levels are close to what Asian markets are currently paying Russia, which are at a "big discount," said Wood Mackenzie's vice president of gas and LNG research, Massimo Di Odoardo.

"Those levels of discounts are certainly in line with what the discounts already are in the market … It's something that doesn't seem, as it is placed, like it's going to have any effect [on Moscow] whatsoever if the price is so high."

Russia has threatened to it will not supply oil to countries setting and endorsing the price cap.

"Given Russian oil (Urals) is trading at $60‑65/bbl, the proposed price cap is already compliant under prevailing market conditions," said Vivek Dhar, Director of Mining and Energy Commodities research from Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

In a note on Thursday, he said that current Russian oil shipments face minimal disruption from the European Union denying shipping and insurance services.

He agreed that the discussed price cap won't make much of a dent or deter Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

"Russia's seaborne oil exports have increased to China, India and Turkey at the expense of advanced economies following the Ukraine war," he added.