China protests send global stocks lower as strategists see Covid disruption persisting

Global stocks pulled back on Monday after rare protests erupted across China over the weekend amid growing unrest over the country's zero-Covid policy. An apparent easing earlier this month had fueled hopes of a gradual easing of the country's strict Covid controls. However, local lockdowns in recent days in response to surging infections have seen fears resurface over both the domestic economic recovery and global supply chains. Shares in Asia-Pacific retreated on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shedding 1.6% to lead losses, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.9% during morning trade in Europe. U.S. stock futures also pointed to a lower open on Wall Street Monday. Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. Meanwhile, profits at China's industrial companies fell 3% from January to October as Covid curbs stymied activity.

Strategists at Citi said the restrictions in relatively less affected cities like Shenzhen and Shanghai highlighted the difficulty China faces in moving toward reopening. "The path to re-opening is likely to be noisy with local infections at risk of remaining high in winter months and until vaccination rates rise more meaningfully," Citi strategists said in a note Monday. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in mainland and tightening of Covid restrictions in several cities are unlikely to bode well for sentiment, we are cautious not to interpret these as overly bearish." 'Covid coma' Though the protests have grown in recent days, coverage of them has been limited in China and the risks associated with another large-scale outbreak are heightened by an aging population and low take-up of vaccines. As such, Rory Green, head of China and Asia research at TS Lombard, said that the government is unlikely to change course owing to this "health care reality," and said that despite the prospect of more targeted and optimized lockdowns, the "upshot for the economy is bleak." "We think China stays in this Covid coma until at least Q2 2023 and real growth — not that reported by officials — is going to struggle to top 1% over the next five months," he told CNBC Monday. The government has been ramping up efforts to support the economy, including its embattled property sector. The People's Bank of China said last week that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points from Dec. 5., freeing up around $70 billion to underpin the country's slowing economy.

