CNBC Pro

It's time to buy this Big Tech stock which is at an 'attractive' entry point now, says portfolio manager

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Hedge funds bought the dip in Chinese stocks — here are their favorite ADRs
CNBC ProHedge funds bought the dip in Chinese stocks — here are their favorite ADRs
Yun Li
Hedge funds are amassing short bets on these winning stocks, according to Goldman
CNBC ProHedge funds are amassing short bets on these winning stocks, according to Goldman
Yun Li
These 3 stocks offer investors value in a retail environment filled with ‘crosscurrents,’ Cowen says
CNBC ProThese 3 stocks offer investors value in a retail environment filled with ‘crosscurrents,’ Cowen says
Tanaya Macheel
Read More