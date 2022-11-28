CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Amazon, Apple, DraftKings, Tesla, Live Nation & more

Michael Bloom
China Covid protests could lead to iPhone production hit of up to 10%, Wedbush says
Sarah Min19 min ago
Citi upgrades Live Nation, says a breakup is unlikely even after Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
Samantha Subin36 min ago
JPMorgan downgrades First Solar, cites stock's recent outperformance following climate bill passage
Samantha Subinan hour ago
