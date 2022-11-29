Britain tempers controversial plans to make Big Tech remove harmful content

The U.K.'s Online Safety Bill, which aims to regulate the internet, has been revised to remove a controversial but critical measure.

LONDON — Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter will no longer be obliged to take down "legal but harmful" content under revisions to the U.K.'s proposed legislation for online safety.

The Online Safety Bill, which aims to regulate the internet, will be revised to remove the controversial but critical measure, British lawmakers announced Monday.

The government said the amendment would help preserve free speech and give people greater control over what they see online.

However, critics have described the move as a "major weakening" of the bill, which risks undermining the accountability of tech companies.

The previous proposals would have tasked tech giants with preventing people from seeing legal but harmful content, such as self-harm, suicide and abusive posts online.

Under the revisions — which the government dubbed a "consumer-friendly 'triple shield'" — the onus for content selection will instead shift to internet users, with tech companies instead required to introduce a system that allows people to filter out harmful content they do not want to see.

Crucially, though, firms will still need to protect children and remove content that is illegal or prohibited in their terms of service.