European Central Bank says bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance'

The European Central Bank gave a strong critique of bitcoin on Wednesday, saying the cryptocurrency is on a "road to irrelevance."

In a blogpost titled "Bitcoin’s last stand," ECB Director General Ulrich Bindseil and Analyst Jürgen Schaff said that, for bitcoin's proponents, the apparent stabilization in its price this week "signals a breather on the way to new heights."

"More likely, however, it is an artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance — and this was already foreseeable before FTX went bust and sent the bitcoin price to well below USD16,000," they wrote.

Bitcoin topped $17,000 Wednesday, marking a two-year high for the world's largest digital coin. However, it struggled to maintain that level, falling slightly to $16,875. Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto exchange Luno, warned that the bounce is likely just a bear market rally and would not be sustained. "This is just a bearish retest," he told CNBC.

The remarks from the ECB officials are timely, with the crypto industry reeling from one of its most catastrophic failures in recent history — the downfall of FTX, an exchange once valued at $32 billion. And the market has been largely down in the dumps this year amid higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Bindseil and Schaff said that bitcoin didn't fit the mold of an investment and wasn't suitable as a means of payment, either.

"Bitcoin's conceptual design and technological shortcomings make it questionable as a means of payment: real Bitcoin transactions are cumbersome, slow and expensive," they wrote. "Bitcoin has never been used to any significant extent for legal real-world transactions."