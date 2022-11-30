Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, Snowflake, Costco, Five Below and more

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

In this article

Signage on a Saleforce office building in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Salesforce — Salesforce's stock shed 6.7% despite beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines after announcing the departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor.

related investing news

Stifel downgrades CrowdStrike, says tough macro backdrop is battering cybersecurity stock
CNBC Pro
Stifel downgrades CrowdStrike, says tough macro backdrop is battering cybersecurity stock
11 hours ago
These companies are flush with cash if a recession hits. Consider buying these 10 fortress stocks
CNBC Pro
These companies are flush with cash if a recession hits. Consider buying these 10 fortress stocks
a day ago

Snowflake — The cloud stock tumbled 6% after hours on light product revenue guidance despite a top and bottom line beat. Snowflake said it expects revenue to come in between $535 million and $540 million in the fourth quarter, below estimates of roughly $553 million, according to StreetAccount.

Costco Wholesale — The retail stock ticked about 3.2% lower in extended trading after posting November sales numbers. Costco said net sales for the period came in at $19.17 billion, up 5.7% year over year. E-commerce sales fell 10.1% during the period.

Victoria's Secret — The women's apparel maker's stock dove as much as 5% after hours on a disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecast. Revenue during the period is expected to fall at a high-single-digit pace year-over-year. Fiscal third-quarter earnings beat expectations by 6 cents a share.

Okta —Shares surged 14% after the company exceeded Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. The identity management software provider also shared better-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter.

Five Below — Five Below's stock jumped 9% in extended trading after the value retailer raised its forecast after beating fiscal third-quarter estimates. In the latest quarter, it earned 29 cents a share on revenue of $645 million. Analysts anticipated earnings of 14 cents a share on $613 million in revenue.

Splunk —The software stock gained 7.9% after surpassing analysts' estimates. Excluding items, Splunk posted earnings of 83 cents a share for the third quarter on revenue of $929.8 million, according to StreetAccount.

PVH — Shares of the owner of Calvin Klein soared 10.4% on solid quarterly results and strong forward guidance. PVH topped Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations, saying it expects full-year revenues to hit the higher end of its expected range.

Elastic NV — Shares of the software and data analytics company slumped 16.7% despite exceeding Wall Street's expectations for the fiscal second quarter, according to StreetAccount. Revenue guidance, however, came in lighter than expected.