Treasury yields dip as investors await key labor market data

The benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 3.7236% at around 4:20 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield was almost flat after falling by less than a basis point to 4.4669%.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday as investors waited for key labor market data, which could provide hints about inflation and the impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

JOLTs job openings data and ADP employment change figures, which reflect how many positions were open or cut by private businesses, will be released on Wednesday.

Investors will be scanning the data for hints about the impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes on the U.S economy as tightness in the labor market is often associated with high inflation. The figure could therefore also inform the central bank's policy decisions.

In recent days and weeks, Fed officials have indicated that rates will continue to rise, but likely in smaller increments.

Many investors have been concerned that the pace of rate hikes would lead the U.S. economy into a recession as the central bank has implemented four 75 basis point rate hikes so far this year.

Traders are hoping for fresh insights on the outlook for monetary policy and the broader U.S. economy from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is set to speak at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday.