China tech stocks have 'a lot of upside' and peak regulation is over, fund management firm says

The Chinese government is unlikely to introduce new regulations for the internet tech sector and there could be more support going forward, according to Jonathan Krane of KraneShares.

"I think we've seen peak regulation," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

He said the rules introduced in recent years were meant to create long-term stability in the sector.

"I think that's in the past," said Krane, the founder and chief executive officer of KraneShares. "I do not foresee much regulation going forward."

He added that the Chinese tech industry makes up a big portion of the economy.

"It's a very important sector, it's the consumer of China — so I think you're gonna see a lot of support around the sector going forward as China reopens."

Chinese tech stocks have had some difficult years following the regulatory crackdown and amid the ongoing Covid restrictions, though the sector has recovered slightly on reopening hopes.