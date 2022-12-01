CNBC Pro

JPMorgan downgrades Victoria's Secret, cites trouble for lingerie company's core business

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Goldman Sachs says this little-known biotech stock can double on potentially ‘blockbuster’ revenue
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says this little-known biotech stock can double on potentially ‘blockbuster’ revenue
Sarah Min13 min ago
GoodRx is a buy that can surge 60% from here, Citi says
CNBC ProGoodRx is a buy that can surge 60% from here, Citi says
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Sell Ally Financial as shares could fall nearly 30% from here, Morgan Stanley says in downgrade
CNBC ProSell Ally Financial as shares could fall nearly 30% from here, Morgan Stanley says in downgrade
Sarah Min3 hours ago
Read More