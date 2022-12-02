Toyota secures funding to develop hydrogen fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup in the UK

A Toyota logo displayed on a vehicle in Poland. The Japanese automotive giant started working on the development of fuel cell vehicles back in 1992.

LONDON — A consortium led by automotive giant Toyota will receive millions in funding to develop a hydrogen fuel cell pickup truck in the U.K.

In a statement Friday, Toyota said the fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup would be developed at its plant in Burnaston, in the East Midlands of England.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK is heading up the consortium, which is being backed by £5.7 million (around $7 million) of industry funding and £5.6 million from the U.K. government. Thatcham Research, D2H, ETL and Ricardo are also involved in the project.

Although the initiative is being led by TMUK, Toyota said "technical support" would come from Toyota Motor Europe R&D.

"Within the scope of the funding bid, initial prototype Hilux vehicles will be produced at Burnaston during 2023," it added. "Once successful performance results have been secured, the intention is to prepare the vehicle for small series production."