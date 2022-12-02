U.S. Treasury yields mixed as traders await key U.S. jobs report

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was almost flat at 3.5262% at 4:50 a.m. ET. On Thursday, it fell by as many as 19 basis points. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by around four basis points to 4.2118%.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Friday as investors awaited key labor market reports and digested a slew of economic data from Thursday that suggested inflationary pressures could be easing.

November's unemployment and non-farm payroll figures are due to be released on Friday. According to Dow Jones, economists are forecasting that the U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs throughout the month, down from 261,000 in October.

As tightness in the labor market is historically closely associated with high levels of inflation, investors will be scanning the data for hints about whether pressures from rising prices are easing.

Data releases from Thursday suggested that this may be the case, with October's core personal consumption expenditure price index reading coming in softer than expected. The index measures consumer spending without tracking food or energy and is widely recognized as one of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauges.

The central bank has been trying to control inflation through interest rate hikes and has raised rates by 75 basis points at each of its last four meetings.

However, Fed officials have been indicating that the pace of rate hikes could slow down soon, and markets are now expecting the central bank to implement a 50 basis point rate hike at its December meeting.