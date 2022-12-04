CNBC Pro

Death of the internal combustion engine — Cowen's best stocks to play the trend

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

Morgan Stanley's top biotech picks for 2023. One 'transformative' stock promises 50% upside
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley's top biotech picks for 2023. One 'transformative' stock promises 50% upside
Samantha Subin
How to play the beaten-up EV stocks from here — Evercore ISI sees one doubling next year
CNBC ProHow to play the beaten-up EV stocks from here — Evercore ISI sees one doubling next year
Michelle Fox
These discounted e-commerce stocks could be winners this holiday season. Here’s why
CNBC ProThese discounted e-commerce stocks could be winners this holiday season. Here’s why
Christina Cheddar Berk
Read More